China urges WTO members to resist protectionism

(ECNS) - China's commerce minister urged World Trade Organization members to oppose unilateralism and protectionism at a ministerial meeting, as global trade tensions strain the multilateral system, according to media reports.

Speaking at the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé on Thursday, Wang Wentao said members should support a rules-based multilateral trading system centered on the WTO.

International economic and trade order must not revert to the law of the jungle, Wang said.

He urged countries to uphold principles such as most-favored-nation treatment and jointly resist unilateral and protectionist measures.

Wang said global economic governance faces "unprecedented challenges" and called on members to send a clear signal in support of the multilateral trading system.

He added that reform of the WTO should place development at its core and help developing members seize opportunities in areas such as digital transformation, green development and artificial intelligence.

China will not seek new special and differential treatment in current and future WTO negotiations, Wang said, adding that Beijing has submitted a position paper on WTO reform.

On the sidelines of the meeting, China signed an economic partnership framework agreement with Nigeria to promote manufacturing and agricultural development.

(By Zhang Jiahao)