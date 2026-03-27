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50 events held at BFA Annual Conference 2026

2026-03-27 15:46:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

ECNS -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 concluded on Friday.

BFA Secretary General Zhang Jun said that more than 50 events were held over the four-day gathering, attracting more than 270 guests across various sub-forums.

Photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows a fountain at the square in front of the permanent venue of the Boao Forum for Asia.(Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows a fountain at the square in front of the permanent venue of the Boao Forum for Asia.(Photo/China News Service)

Participants engaged in in-depth exchanges on the major challenges and urgent issues facing Asia and the world, offering insights and proposals and reaching a broad consensus. They highlighted Asia's shared commitment to unity, cooperation, openness, and innovation, aiming to turn challenges into opportunities and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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