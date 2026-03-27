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Hainan FTP draws more than 700 foreign firms 100 days after customs launch

2026-03-27 15:48:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Hainan Free Trade Port has attracted more than 700 new foreign-funded firms in the 100 days since launching independent customs operations, underscoring a surge in overseas investment, according to media reports.

In the first 100 days, the province registered 737 newly established foreign-funded enterprises, up 33.5% year-on-year, according to the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce on Friday.

Zhang Yueqiang, deputy director of the department, said data from the first two months of 2026 show that 441 new foreign-funded enterprises were set up in Hainan, up 46% year-on-year, while actual utilized foreign investment reached 4.05 billion yuan ($585.98 million), up 11.4% year-on-year.

Singapore's Fullerton Group has established Hainan's first wholly foreign-owned hospital in Boao. France's Mayoly pharmaceutical group is building its China GSP distribution center and national drug sales hub. Macau-based Star Racing International Group is developing a resort project in Haitang Bay, Sanya, integrating e-sports, sports and entertainment. Switzerland's Swatch Group has completed registration and plans to set up a regional supply chain logistics center and a tourism retail regional headquarters.

Zhang noted that as Hainan's industrial chains become more complete and factor allocation more efficient, its attractiveness to foreign investment will continue to grow.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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