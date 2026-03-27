CIIE Stories | Hong Kong firms thrive at CIIE

"Hong Kong In" was the theme of the Hong Kong exhibition area in the China Pavilion at the inaugural China International Import Expo (CIIE). The phrase "Hong Kong In" carries a dual meaning, echoing CIIE's theme of "Import", while also encapsulating Hong Kong's vision to seize opportunities and move towards high-quality development. At the 8th CIIE, Hong Kong's participation expanded further, with 380 Hong Kong companies exhibiting, a record high.

Over the past eight years, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has organized nearly 400 Hong Kong companies to participate in the expo, with a total exhibition area exceeding 10,000 square meters. In addition to organizing exhibitors, the HKTDC also hosts off-site events during the expo, helping Hong Kong businesses seize opportunities in the vast mainland market.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Kent Lyu, Regional Director of Eastern China of the HKTDC; Howard Wong, General Manager of Kampery; Edmund Chan, COO and Co-founder of meat the next; and Benny Chung-Ying Zee, Director of the Knowledge Transfer Office at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.