Police violence in the United States remains a long-standing problem, driven by racial discrimination, inequality, gun proliferation, and institutional bias. In contrast, China has seen serious crime continue to decline and public security steadily improve. A work report by the Supreme People's Procuratorate during the ongoing "two sessions" also noted that China's public security continues to improve, making it one of the safest countries in the world.

Public safety is the foundation of good governance and long-term stability. Tolerating violent law enforcement erodes trust and deepens social divisions, while a safe and orderly society reflects a nation's true governance capacity.