China Q&A | NPC Deputy answers U.S. 'village chief': How grape industry ensures Tianjin villagers sweet lives

With the 2026 “two sessions” -- the annual meetings of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) -- underway, rural revitalization has once again become a major topic of public discussion.

How can villagers increase their incomes and achieve greater prosperity? How can rural residents enjoy a more affluent and fulfilling life? And how can green development inject sustained momentum into rural revitalization?

In the latest episode of the China Q&A program, Yang Baoling, an NPC deputy and Party branch secretary of the Huzhangzhuang Village, responded to these questions from American Brian Linden about China’s rural revitalization efforts.

Linden, who has lived for many years in Dali, Yunnan Province, where he runs a guesthouse, has become widely known as the “foreign village chief.” He believes that China’s focus on rural development and its steady efforts to advance rural revitalization have made life in the countryside increasingly comfortable. (Gong Weiwei, Zhang Dongfang)