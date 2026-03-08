Women's Day greetings from NPC deputies and CPPCC members: Embrace life with grace, advance with confidence"Embrace life with grace and joy; move forward with confidence and courage." These warm, inspiring words are for every woman. As International Women's Day arrives, NPC deputies and CPPCC members extend their sincere wishes: May every woman bloom brightly in the new era, meet every challenge with courage, and stay true on her own journey. Whatever your role is, or whatever stage of life you're in, may you support one another, move forward together, and contribute the extraordinary power of women to our society and nation. Click the video to receive this heartfelt blessing.