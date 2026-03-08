LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Women's Day greetings from NPC deputies and CPPCC members: Embrace life with grace, advance with confidence

2026-03-08 15:54:51Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

Women's Day greetings from NPC deputies and CPPCC members: Embrace life with grace, advance with confidence"Embrace life with grace and joy; move forward with confidence and courage." These warm, inspiring words are for every woman. As International Women's Day arrives, NPC deputies and CPPCC members extend their sincere wishes: May every woman bloom brightly in the new era, meet every challenge with courage, and stay true on her own journey. Whatever your role is, or whatever stage of life you're in, may you support one another, move forward together, and contribute the extraordinary power of women to our society and nation. Click the video to receive this heartfelt blessing.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]