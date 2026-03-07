Xi stresses enhancing political loyalty in military to advance defense modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2026. Xi delivered an important speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed fully leveraging the unique strengths of enhancing political loyalty in the military, and called for concerted efforts to advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces in a steady and sustained manner.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

Six lawmakers spoke at the meeting. After hearing their remarks, Xi delivered an important speech.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party Central Committee has led the armed forces to improve political rectification and advance political loyalty in the military with unprecedented resolve and intensity, achieving significant results, Xi said.

There must be no place in the military for those who are disloyal to the Party, nor any place for corrupt elements, Xi warned, adding that the fight against corruption must be unwaveringly advanced.

At the very start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), efforts must be made to establish rigorous rules for strict oversight, and closely monitor key areas such as fund flows, the exercise of power, and quality control, Xi said.