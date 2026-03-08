Nation ramps up efforts to attract visitors

China is stepping up efforts to promote the integration of culture and tourism and share its landscapes, culture, history and modern life with visitors from around the world, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli said on Saturday.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli (right) and other leading officials on education, civil affairs, human resources and social security, and health attend a news conference on Saturday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY）

Speaking at a news conference on people's livelihood during the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, Sun said that authorities will continue improving the entire inbound tourism chain, including visa, border clearance, transportation, accommodation, catering and sightseeing services, to make traveling to China easier and more convenient.

The measures aim to strengthen the global campaigns "Travel in China", "Shopping in China" and "Services in China", he added.

In recent years, China has introduced a series of policies to boost inbound tourism. In 2025, inbound tourist trips exceeded 150 million, a year-on-year increase of over 17 percent, while inbound tourism spending surpassed $130 billion, up more than 40 percent year-on-year.

Visa facilitation has continued to expand, with unilateral visa-free access extended to citizens of 50 countries and visa-free transit policies covering 55 countries. Last year, more than 30 million foreign visitors entered China under visa-free policies.

"Taking a spontaneous trip to China has now become a real possibility," Sun said.

Authorities have also improved payment services for overseas visitors by linking international bank cards to mobile payment platforms, expanding point-of-sale terminals and increasing currency exchange services to accommodate different payment habits.

Mobile payments have expanded rapidly. Among visitors from countries such as Kazakhstan and Malaysia, more than 80 percent now use mobile payment services. Last year, the total value of mobile payment transactions among inbound tourists reached about 80 billion yuan ($11.6 billion).

Tax refund services have also become more convenient, with more service points and instant refund options available at some stores. As a result, foreign visitors are purchasing a wider range of Chinese products — from electronics such as smartphones, drones and virtual-reality devices to cultural and creative goods.

Sun said that stronger promotion of China's tourism image has helped overseas visitors gain a deeper understanding of the country, while experiencing the Chinese lifestyle has become increasingly popular among international visitors.

At the same time, China is promoting deeper integration between culture and tourism to create new travel experiences and boost consumption. In 2025, domestic tourist trips exceeded 6.5 billion, up more than 16 percent year-on-year, while tourism spending reached 6.3 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.5 percent — setting records in both volume and spending.

Sun said that tourism is becoming increasingly connected with sectors such as sports, commerce, agriculture and industry, while new technologies are helping develop innovative tourism products and services.

"Tourism today is no longer only about visiting scenic spots. More and more travelers want to experience the local life and take part in cultural activities," he said.

The ministry will encourage more travel programs linked to performances, intangible cultural heritage experiences and sporting events, while supporting new business models that combine tourism with other industries to create new growth opportunities, he added.