Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi meets press on foreign policy, ties

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a press conference in Beijing on Sunday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

"In today's China, we are forging ahead at full speed in building a great country, our national rejuvenation is unstoppable, and our country's international influence is rising steadily," Wang said at the opening remarks.

"As the world's most important force for peace, for stability and for justice, we have full confidence in the future of humanity," Wang added.

Wang said, over the past year, extensive head-of-state diplomacy has pioneered new practices of dialogue and coordination between major countries, built up the new momentum of good neighborliness and friendship, gathered new impetus for the great unity of the Global South, and sounded a new, powerful call for safeguarding peace and justice, which was captured in a number of historic moments.

China-Russia Relations

China-Russia relationship has stood rock-solid against all odds, Wang noted, adding that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era embodies the essence of a new type of international relations. It represents the direction of a new type of major-country relations.

China and Russia are strategically independent, share a high degree of political mutual trust and act in close coordination, Wang said.

He pointed out that working back-to-back lies at the heart of this relationship. And the strong strategic resilience enables it to defy any external instigation or pressure.

Eighty years ago, China and Russia together contributed to the building of the postwar order. Today, 80 years on, China and Russia together will add momentum to the advent of a multipolar world, Wang said.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

APEC Shenzhen will focus onthethreeprioritiesofinnovationandopenness,cooperation, and, once again, chart the courseand rally strengths for Asia Pacific cooperationat the crossroads.