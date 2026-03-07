LINE

How convenient is it for foreign visitors in China? | Views From Chang'an Avenue

2026-03-07 18:37:41Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

On March 5, Premier Li Qiang delivered the Government Work Report, stressing that China will further expand higher-standard opening up. In recent years, China has continued to improve facilitation services for foreign visitors, introducing a range of measures in visa-free policies, mobile payments, tax refunds, and multilingual services to enhance travel and consumption experiences for international visitors. 

How is the experience of "traveling in China"? And what do Chinese people observe in this trend? Let's head to Chang'an Avenue and hear what Chinese and foreign passersby think. (By Liu Muqi, Huang Fang, Chen Tianhao, Intern: Li Jichu)

