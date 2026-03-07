Comicomment: Peace through military force is a dead end

The United States and Israel last Saturday launched "major combat operations" against Iran, plunging the war-torn Middle East into a new round of violent conflicts. Although the White House released an image claiming it was building a path to "peace through strength," such rhetoric is little more than a familiar justification for power politics and hegemonic ambition.

History has repeatedly demonstrated that resorting to force breeds only more conflict and resentment. The logic of dominance cannot produce lasting peace, and hegemonic reliance on military might ultimately risks sinking into the very quagmire it creates.