Pakistani Ambassador to China sees win-win opportunities as SCO development strategy aligns with 15th Five-Year Plan

2026 marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, during which the country's economic and social development will follow the principles of putting the people first and pursuing high-quality growth.

During last year's Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit, leaders attending the summit jointly approved the development strategy for the SCO in the 2026-2035 period. This aligns closely with the timeline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, which are also guided by a development-oriented, people-centered vision.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, recently had an exclusive interview with China News Network.

Hashmi noted that the priorities of the plan echo the key focuses under the SCO framework, particularly the establishment of six key centers, which are also development-oriented and people-centered. With the implementation of the plan, he added, all countries, including China, will see more opportunities for strengthened cooperation and mutual benefits amid a complex international environment. (By Wang Gaofei, Xue Lingqiao and Lin Mengnan)