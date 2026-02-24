Team China finishes Milan-Cortina 2026 with 5 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze medals

(ECNS) -- With five gold, four silver and six bronze medals at Milan-Cortina 2026, China achieved its best result at an overseas Winter Olympics.

China sent a delegation of 126 athletes to compete across seven sports and 91 events, making it the country's largest overseas Winter Olympics team in terms of both athlete numbers and events entered.

Su Yiming, flag bearer of the Chinese delegation, waves the five-star red flag as he enters the stadium during the closing ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Verona Olympic Arena in Verona, Italy, Feb. 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

China's total medal haul surpassed its previous overseas best of 11 medals achieved at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics (2 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) and the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics (5 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), while matching its record of five gold medals set in Vancouver.

In snow events, China won 4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Freestyle skiing aerials alone contributed 2 gold and 3 bronze medals, with Chinese athletes successfully defending titles in both the men's and women's events, marking the country's best-ever performance in the discipline at Winter Olympics.

Among the sonw events, Beijing Winter Olympics champions Eileen Gu and Su Yiming maintained strong competitiveness at Milan-Cortina 2026, winning 1 gold and 2 silver medals, and 1 gold and 1 bronze medal respectively, earning podium finishes in all their events.

In ice events, Team China collected 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. Speed skater Ning Zhongyan delivered a standout performance, winning gold in the men's 1500 meters and bronze in the 1000 meters. His gold-medal time of 1:41.98 set a new Olympic record and ended a century-long dominance of the event by European and North American skaters. Ning also helped China secure bronze in the men's team pursuit. In short track speed skating, Sun Long earned silver in the men's 1000 meters.

(By Gong Weiwei)