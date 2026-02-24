China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control watchlist

(ECNS) — China has added 20 Japanese entities to its export control watchlist, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

The move was made in accordance with the Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Export Control of Dual-Use Items, the ministry said.

Under the measures, exporters shipping dual-use items to the listed entities will not be eligible to apply for a general license or obtain an export certificate through registration and information filing. If applying for an individual (specific) license, exporters must submit a risk assessment report on the listed entities and provide a written commitment that the dual-use items will not be used for any purpose that helps enhance Japan’s military strength.

Exporters seeking exceptions under special circumstances must apply to the Ministry of Commerce for approval.

The announcement takes effect upon publication.

The 20 Japanese entities are:

1. SUBARU Corporation

2. FUJI Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd.

3. ENEOS Corporation

4. Yusoki Co., Ltd.

5. ITOCHU Aviation Co., Ltd.

6. Leda Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

7. Institute of Science Tokyo

8. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

9. ASPP Co., Ltd.

10. Yashima Denki Co., Ltd.

11. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12. TDK Corporation

13. Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd.

14. Hino Motors, Ltd.

15. Tokin Corporation

16. Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

17. Sun Tectro Co., Ltd.

18. Nitto Denko Corporation

19. NOF Corporation

20. Nacalai Tesque, Inc.