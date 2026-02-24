LINE

China urges Takaichi to retract erroneous remarks on Taiwan

(ECNS) -- China has urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to retract erroneous remarks on Taiwan to develop the strategic relationship of mutual benefit with China, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian's remarks released on Monday.

Lin made the remarks when asked about a policy speech by Takaichi, in which she said it is her cabinet's consistent policy to fully advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit with China and build a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship.

True communication is built on the basis of respecting each other and honoring the agreements made, Lin said, adding that if the Japanese side truly wants to develop the strategic relationship of mutual benefit with China, it needs to abide by the four political documents between China and Japan and its own commitments, and take concrete actions to demonstrate necessary sincerity for upholding the political foundation of China-Japan relations.

The photo shows Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

