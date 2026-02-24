China's forest coverage reaches 241 million hectares, about 100 trees per person

(ECNS) -- China's forest coverage has reached 3.614 billion mu (about 241 million hectares), equivalent to roughly 100 trees per person, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), China afforested 185 million mu, the administration said.

A 2025 study led by Guo Qinghua at Peking University estimated that China had about 142.6 billion trees as of 2020, or roughly 100 trees per person based on population at the time. The team used drones, lidar and algorithmic modeling to survey more than 76,000 plots in what it described as the country's first comprehensive tree count.

Since 2012, China has carried out afforestation covering more than 1.1 billion mu, accounting for about a quarter of the world's newly added green areas, according to official data.

The policies reflect China's official development philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," a slogan frequently cited in environmental planning documents.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan calls for scientifically advancing large-scale national greening efforts. The country aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and increase forest stock volume to more than 24 billion cubic meters by 2035.

According to the Global Forest Resources Assessment 2025 released by the Food and Agriculture Organization, China recorded an average annual forest increase of 1.69 million hectares between 2015 and 2025—the highest net increase in the world.

(By Gong Weiwei)