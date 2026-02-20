British vlogger celebrates multicultural Spring Festival in Xinjiang

During the Year of the Horse Spring Festival, British vlogger Luke Johnston joined his Uygur friend Muradil to experience the holiday celebrations across the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

From sampling local specialties to trying out some intangible cultural heritage such as inscribing traditional drawings onto paper, picking out some lucky red envelopes, and watching a drone light show, Luke documented this grand event that blends modern technology with traditional culture.

Through Luke's camera, he experienced the rich festive atmosphere and witnessed the charm of everyday life of Xinjiang’s diverse communities.