(W.E. Talk) Tsinghua professor: Booming AI to lead China’s industrial future

As the global AI race accelerates, China’s future industries are shifting into high gear.

In an interview with W.E. Talk of China News Network, Wang Yong, director of the Digital Economic Research Center at Tsinghua University, noted that three to four of China’s designated “future industries” are already showing signs of rapid industrial expansion, with general artificial intelligence standing out as a core driver.

Wang pointed out that from large language models, chips, servers, and the cloud industry, China is activating its entire AI value chain.

Wang highlighted that China is activating its entire AI value chain, encompassing large language models, chips, servers, and the cloud industry. He emphasized that AI is quickly integrating into various sectors such as finance, governance, and manufacturing, which is driving digital and intelligent transformation across industries.

With the speed and breadth of China's AI deployment attracting international attention, Wang concluded that these "future industries" will play a crucial role in mid- to long-term economic growth. (Lin Zhuowei)