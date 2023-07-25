China to resume unilateral visa-free entry for Singaporean, Bruneian citizens: FM

(ECNS) -- To facilitate the travel of Singaporean and Bruneian citizens to China, China has decided to resume the 15-day visa-free entry policy for Singaporean and Bruneian citizens holding ordinary passport who enter China for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes starting from Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Monday.

According to the Chinese embassies in Singapore and Brunei, China will resume unilateral visa-free entry for Singaporean and Bruneian citizens.

“We hope that Singapore and Brunei will work with China to better facilitate personnel exchanges,” Mao said.