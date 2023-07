The 33rd Naadam Fair opened on Sunday in Xilinhot City, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Nearly 100,000 people were dressed in costumes to celebrate the grassland gala.

Naadam Fair, meaning "entertainment" or "recreation" in Mongolian, is a mass traditional Mongolian festival mainly filled with sports events. It is reported that the Naadam Fair will last two months.