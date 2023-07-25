LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China to take all measures necessary against U.S. intelligence activities: FM

2023-07-25 09:53:20Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China will take all measures necessary to safeguard national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a press conference on Monday.

Mao made such remarks in response to CIA Director William Burns's words on July 20. According to media reports, while attending the Aspen Security Forum, he said that progress has been made in rebuilding the U.S. spy networks in China and the U.S. are working hard to build a very strong human intelligence capability to complement what they can acquire through other methods.

“The U.S. on the one hand keeps spreading disinformation on so-called ‘Chinese spying and cyber attacks’, and on the other hand tells the public about its large-scale intelligence activities targeting China. This in itself is quite revealing,” Mao added.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]