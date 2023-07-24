LINE

Giant panda Mei Xiang's 25th birthday celebrated at U.S. zoo

Giant panda Mei Xiang's 25th birthday was celebrated at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. 　

In the morning, animal care staff presented Mei Xiang, a female, with a special panda-friendly fruitsicle cake made by the zoo's nutritionists. Commissary keepers crafted the multi-tiered cake and "25" topper using frozen diluted apple juice. Mashed sweet potatoes, mashed carrots, apple slices and bamboo added a decorative flair to the festive treat. 　

Mei Xiang's male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, will turn three years old on Aug. 21. Tian Tian, the cub's biological father, will turn 26 in late August.

