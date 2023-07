(ECNS) -- A fire broke out at the Giant Buddha Temple, also known as the Dafo Temple in Shandan County, Zhangye City, northwest China’s Gansu Province, on early Monday morning, CCTV reported.

A rescue team has been sent to the scene to put out the blaze. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the fire has been put out, and no casualties were reported.

Built in the North Wei Dynasty (386-557), the Giant Buddha Temple has a history of more than 1,500 years.