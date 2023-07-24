LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Kyle Anderson obtains Chinese citizenship

2023-07-24 13:53:56Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese Basketball Association announced on Monday morning that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson has obtained Chinese citizenship.

"Welcome Anderson! He obtained Chinese nationality this morning and met Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association," the CBA said on its official Weibo account.

“I’m so happy to announce that I would be representing China in the World Cup. Really proud to wear the team China jersey，” Anderson said on his Weibo account.

Anderson’s great-grandfather was Chinese, according to Sina Sports, adding that in 2018, he visited his ancestral home in south China’s Shenzhen City with his mother to trace his roots and was officially registered in the family genealogy under his Chinese name Li Kai'er.

Anderson is currently 29 years old and plays in the NBA. Throughout his NBA career, he has averaged 7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. In the just-concluded 2022-23 season, he improved his performance and averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He achieved an impressive field goal percentage of 50.9 percent and a three-point shooting percentage of 41 percent.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]