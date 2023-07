The renowned Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River along the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi Provinces, has seen an increase in water flow due to intense rainfall in summer.

Water gushed through the middle of the Qinjin Grand Canyon, forming the golden color caused by the sediment during the summer flood. The scenic spot has provided heat relief essentials like drinking water, iced mung bean soup, and even baby wipes for visitors.