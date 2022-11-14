(100 great changes) The world-leading 'China Power Highway'

How long does it take for a kilowatt hour to travel 2,080 kilometers? 7 milliseconds! This is the answer given by China's ultra-high voltage transmission.

On July 1, 2022, the ±800 kV UHV Direct Current (UHVDC) project from Baihetan to Jiangsu Province, the key hub of China's "West-East electricity transmission project," was completed and put into operation.

This project covers 2,080 kilometers, and it only takes 7 milliseconds to provide people in Jiangsu hydropower from Sichuan.

UHV is composed of AC power transmission of 1000 kV and above, and DC power transmission of ± 800 kV and above, known as the "power highway."

UHV transmission enables clean power in the west of China to travel through mountains and reach the other end of the country, effectively easing energy supply tension in the east.

The success of equipment sets for UHV power transmission has thoroughly reversed passivity in China's power industry in following the development of western developed countries for a long time, giving birth to "Chinese standards," "China-created" and "China-led."

In the past decade, China has built a power grid with the longest transmission distance and strongest energy resource allocation capability in the world. So far, 34 AC/DC ultra-high voltage lines have been built, and the scale of power transmission is more than twice that of 10 years ago.

Besides, China's UHVDC transmission technology has been applied to the Brazilian Belo Monte UHVDC transmission project, providing Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to achieving the goal of carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

