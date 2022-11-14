LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Beijing Stock Exchange to release first index

2022-11-14 11:22:22Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) plans to officially release its first index on Nov. 21 to reflect the overall performance of the market.

The BSE-50 Index, 899050, comprises 50 representative companies listed on the Beijing bourse. They account for 71 percent of the total market value, with their operating income, net profit, and R&D expenditures exceeding 65 percent.

The companies cover 16 segmented industries involving machinery, pharmaceuticals, power equipment, chemicals, automobiles, electronics, the national defense industry, beverages, and so on.

The index will be an important reference for tracking and observing trends and investment operations on the market, insiders say.

The Beijing Stock Exchange opened for business on Nov. 15, 2021. As of Nov. 4, the number of listed companies on the BSE reached 121, with a total market value exceeding 190 billion yuan (26.85 billion).

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]