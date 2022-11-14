Beijing Stock Exchange to release first index

(ECNS) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) plans to officially release its first index on Nov. 21 to reflect the overall performance of the market.

The BSE-50 Index, 899050, comprises 50 representative companies listed on the Beijing bourse. They account for 71 percent of the total market value, with their operating income, net profit, and R&D expenditures exceeding 65 percent.

The companies cover 16 segmented industries involving machinery, pharmaceuticals, power equipment, chemicals, automobiles, electronics, the national defense industry, beverages, and so on.

The index will be an important reference for tracking and observing trends and investment operations on the market, insiders say.

The Beijing Stock Exchange opened for business on Nov. 15, 2021. As of Nov. 4, the number of listed companies on the BSE reached 121, with a total market value exceeding 190 billion yuan (26.85 billion).