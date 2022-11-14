Suspect arrested after Istanbul bombing kills six

(ECNS) -- Turkey's interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that the person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion Sunday has been arrested, according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account.

At least six people were killed, and 81 others were wounded in the "bomb attack" in Istanbul, Turkish authorities have said.

The blast happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on a shopping street in the Taksim Square area, the Turkish city's governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the blast was likely an act of terror.

"Although it is too early to confirm 100 percent, initial reports and information from the governor's office show (the blast) smells like terror," Erdogan said at a press conference in Istanbul.