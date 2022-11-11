(100 great changes) China-chic design 'Hualiu' becoming A-lister

In 2021, a group of dancers with high buns, dressed in yellow, green and red, stepped onto the stage. They were holding traditional Chinese instruments, and dancing to wonderful music.

Their dance resembled that of ancient figurines. This is the phenomenal program "Night Banquet in Tang Dynasty Palace", a highlight of the 2021 Spring Festival gala of Henan Satellite Television, which garnered more than 5 billion views.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games is full of "Chinese elements." At the opening ceremony, the clothing design adopted classic winter colors like blue and white, traditional fretwork pattern was used to represent snowflakes, and the dense effect of mountains and waters was created with traditional ink; at the competition venues, the National Speed Skating Oval locally known as the "Ice Ribbon", and the National Sliding Center "Flying Snow Dragon"; the giant panda is a Chinese national treasure, and the red lantern is an important element of Chinese New Year celebrations.

As the two mascots, "Bing Dwen Dwen" and "Shuey Rhon Rhon" became "internet celebrities". These eye-catching "Chinese elements" have become beautiful business cards showing the unique charm of Chinese culture, constantly boosting the Chinese nation's cultural self-confidence.

The application of ancient Chinese elements also brings cultural relics back to life. As the "leader" of cultural innovation, the cultural innovation revenue of the Palace Museum (also known as the Forbidden City) in 2017 reached 1.5 billion Yuan (about $2.1 billion). Cultural and creative products inspired by cultural relics preserved at China's museums have brought ancient culture closer to the people.

Mixed with elements from traditional culture, China-Chic design is full of "new Chinese styles." China chic is a synthesis of Chinese products, brands, aesthetics and culture. China-chic design connects Chinese cultural heritage, aesthetic styles and spirit of the times. It enriches modern design with Chinese cultural connotations. As some netizens said, "Hualiu" (new Chinese style) is becoming an A lister, step by step.

