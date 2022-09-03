LINE

Smart robots debut at 2022 WAIC in Shanghai

2022-09-03 19:02:24Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The three-day 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) kicked off in east China's Shanghai on Thursday.

The humanoid robots shown at the exhibition can do housework and perform Peking opera. With more than 30 joints, these robots are more flexible to accomplish fine movements such as threading needles.

China's first intelligent robot dog with industrial-grade waterproofing was also unveiled in the exhibition. It can adapt to various complex terrains and is of high stability, steady enough to stand even being pulled. Capable of carrying loads up to 85 kilograms, it's also an inspection robot for reconnaissance.

A coffee robot can make coffee with one hand and draw a pattern with another, in just about one minute. A customer can order through AR, and customize patterns of interest on the machine.

