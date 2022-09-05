LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Kremlin pledges serious response in case of EU visa restrictions

2022-09-05 08:47:39Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Moscow will take serious retaliatory measures if the EU formally introduces visa restrictions on Russian citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

Russia is closely monitoring the EU decision and the retaliation, symmetrical or not, will definitely meet Russia's interests, Peskov told a local TV program without disclosing what the retaliatory steps could be.

Foreign ministers of the EU member states agreed to suspend a visa facilitation agreement the bloc has with Russia, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

The decision, which has yet to be legalized, will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states to Russian citizens and make the process to get a visa longer and more difficult.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]