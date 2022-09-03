LINE

Sanya's third makeshift hospital closes

(ECNS) --As the COVID-19 epidemic in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, has been brought under control, Sanya's third makeshift hospital was closed.

The makeshift hospital opened on the evening of August 15 with more than 2,000 beds, which had been taken over by the first medical team from Shanghai to aid Hainan.

As of its closure on September 2, the makeshift hospital received and treated a total of 2,196 infected cases, all of whom have been discharged (or transferred to other hospitals).

The oldest of the hospitalized is 95 years old, and the youngest is only 8 months, among others.

