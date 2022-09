(ECNS) -- China launched the Yaogan-33 02 satellite atop a Long March 4C carrier rocket at 7:44 a.m. Beijing Time from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Saturday.

The satellite entered its preset orbit, according to China Media Group.

It will be used for science experiments, national land resource census, estimations of yield of agricultural products and disaster prevention.

The launch marked the 435th flight for the Long March series carrier rocket.