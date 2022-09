(ECNS) -- A wing dam was exposed in the Yangtze River near Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge due to few rainfall and continuous high temperatures in Central China's Hubei Province recently.

The water level at Hankou Station of the Yangtze River was 14.77 meters on Thursday, a decrease of 0.9 meters over the historical lowest record in September. It is rare that the water in the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River fell below 15 meters at the end of August.