400-year-old bridge exposed in dried-up Poyang Lake

2022-09-02 21:54:47Ecns.cn

(ECNS) -- A 400-year-old stone bridge was exposed in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake. Due to sustained high temperature and lack of rainfall in east China's Jiangxi Province, the water level of Poyang Lake continued to drop during the flood season.

The bridge, stretching for 2,657 meters at the bottom of Poyang Lake, was revealed nearly four months earlier than previous years.

Made from granite, the bridge was known as "thousand-eye bridge", because it has about 1,000 holes.

"I have been here before. I used to come here in winter. It is rare that people can walk on the bridge at the bottom of the lake in short sleeves on such a hot day this year. It feels different," said tourist Zhu Xin.

