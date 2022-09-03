World's first 100,000-metric ton smart aquaculture vessel delivers first catch

(ECNS)-- On September 1, Guoxin-1, a 100,000-metric ton smart aquaculture vessel, delivered the first batch of 65 tons of large yellow croakers since its operation in the Yellow Sea.

The yellow croakers have long been living in aquaculture tanks in the deep sea 100 nautical miles offshore.

It is reported that Guoxin-1 is the only 100,000-metric ton smart aquaculture vessel built and operated in the world. The fish farming ship has a displacement of 130,000 metric tons and a deadweight of 100,000 metric tons.

The colossal ship is designed to be fitted with 15 aquaculture tanks of about 90,000 cubic meters for high-end commercial fish, expected to yield 3,700 metric tons of high-quality fish and 650 metric tons of high-quality protein each year.