Chengdu conducts citywide nucleic acid tests for 21 million residents

(ECNS) -- Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province started to conduct city-wide nucleic acid testing on Thursday to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. The city vowed to finish the mass testing on September 4.

All residents have been required to stay at home unless necessary from 6 p.m. on Thursday to cope with the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Chengdu, with a population of more than 21 million, is fighting hard against the outbreak. The demand for daily necessities has increased. The city has taken measures to ensure the necessary travel services.