China sends troops to Vostok-2022 military exercise

(ECNS) -- The Vostok-2022 exercise kicked off at the Sergeyevsky Training Ground in Ussuriysk, Russia, on Wednesday morning.

Countries including China, Algeria, India, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia have sent troops to participate in the exercise.

The Chinese troops are mainly composed of the ground, naval and air forces under the PLA Northern Theater Command, involving more than 2,000 personnel, over 300 vehicles (equipment) of various models, 21 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, and three naval vessels.

The Vostok-2022 exercise will be carried out as scheduled at several training ranges and in waters designated by Russia's Eastern Military District, running until September 7.

More than 50,000 servicemen as well as more than 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment will be involved in total.