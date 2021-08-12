Nanjing rolls out 'mini tanks' to disinfect roads, buildings

(ECNS) -- An unmanned vehicle resembling a "mini tank" debuted in Nanjing's Jiangning district to spray disinfectants against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The all-terrain "mini tank" measures 1.3 meters long, 0.9 meters wide, and 0.4 meters high.

It can hold 70 liters of disinfectant, and its two barrels can adjust the spraying angle to 180 degrees.

Under remote control, this crawler-type vehicle can cover 70,000 square meters per hour.

It takes about half an hour for people to cover 400 square meters, but it takes only two to three minutes for the "mini tank."