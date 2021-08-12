AnSirTime: Uncle Sam, silence isn't golden compared to life

(ECNS) -- "Speech is silver, silence is golden." This is a well-known idiom in English. However, it seems that someone misunderstood its meaning.

The U.S. has been acting suspiciously on COVID-19 origin tracing. There are infections found earlier than the first officially confirmed cases.

The U.S. federal government has always claimed it is credible and transparent. Though questioned by the world, it still keeps silent.

People can't help asking "What is the U.S. trying to hide? What kind of 'truth' does the country try to make up?"

I'd like to say, Uncle Sam, silence isn't Golden compared to life. Please give an open response to the world.