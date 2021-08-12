Artisan makes dead pets alive with wool felt

(ECNS) -- Liang Sisi, a woolen felt craftswoman in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, brings dead pets "back to life" with artworks, Her wooly artworks will accompany their owners forever.

Liang has made more than 500 woolen felt works since she learned about the skill six years ago.

She had studied the features of various pets and made artworks based on the descriptions of their owners.

Some pet owners would collect their pets' hair and send it to Liang to make the work more realistic.

She receives orders not only from across the country but from overseas.

It takes a long time to finish a work, and the order has been booked till 2023.

Wool felt is relatively unpopular in China at present. Liang hopes to invite more people into this meaningful industry by teaching students and releasing relative videos.