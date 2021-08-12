Paper kylin making master in Hong Kong promotes folk craft

(ECNS) -- A paper kylin making hall in Hong Kong's Sheung Shui is always bustling during holidays.

The paper kylin making craft involves using bamboo to make a skeleton and wrapping it with specially designed paper.

Mao Zhuoqi, host of the exhibition hall, is introducing the craftsmanship to visitors.

A few years ago, Mao, one of the few remaining paper kylin-making masters in Hong Kong, set up a small room here to exhibit his and his students' work to promote traditional culture.

Mao said that Hong Kong paper kylin making crafts have a history of about 200 years, introduced from the Foshan area of Guangzhou.

"Framing bamboo canes" and "pasting paper" require patience and perseverance, while "coloring" requires more creativity.

Mao started his career at the age of 19 and has been working for 30 years. He hopes to preserve this folk craft with a long history through his works.