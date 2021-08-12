Chinese designer makes world-famous paintings edible

(ECNS) -- Designer Liao Qing's special space "Mo Fang" is located in Tongzilin Community, Wuhou District, Chengdu city, Sichuan Province.

Since its opening in October 2019, the , which combines a restaurant, art exhibition hall, and small theater, has attracted many young people.

The English homonym of "Mo Fang" is "More Fun", which is in line with Liao's conception of "playing with art."

Liao recreates Norwegian painter Edvard Munch's famous painting The Scream by turning the picture into a creative dessert.

Liao said that she developed a habit of looking at food with an artistic eye since the start of her career.

She always focuses on whether the shape, color, texture, and taste of ingredients would remind her of a painting, movie, or music.

Liao also hopes to explore more works of modern and contemporary Chinese artists and combine them with food.

Chinese food and food culture will appear more frequently in Liao's food creation in the future.

Making food both artistic and tasty is a long-term challenge, she added.