(ECNS) -- Shaolin Temple has resumed its regular routine following a rainstorm.

The torrential rains have been lashing Henan Province since July 16, causing severe flooding in Zhengzhou, Anyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and other cities.

The rains have posed a huge challenge to the protection of cultural relics in the province, with a road collapsing in Shaolin Temple of Songshan.

Abbot Shi Yongxin is leading some monks in planting trees on Shaoshi Mountain.