U.S.becoming a haven for HK haters

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the U.S. was “offering a safe haven in the United States to those who fear returning to Hong Kong”.

His tweet echoed the White House’s statement on its official website about the deferral of removing certain Hong Kong Special Administrative Region residents who are present in the U.S.

Anybody with basic knowledge about Hong Kong knows who fear returning to it: Those accused of breaking the law, such as those who organized violence in the 2019 riots or even advocated separatism. Baggio Leung Chung-hang, a disqualified member of the HKSAR LegCo who fled to U.S. to seek asylum, is a typical example. Having been found guilty of illegal assembly by a court in 2016 and whose appeal was rejected this July, Leung is now blaming his motherland and home city in the U.S.

Yet U.S.' hospitality is only for those considered “useful” in blaming China. In October 2020, four rioters sought asylum in U.S. consulate in Hong Kong but were rejected; Later there was news about them having fled to UK. A closer look will further find that Blinken distorted the initial statement a little by deleting the word “temporary”, thus distorting the 18-month deferral into permanent.

All this show that U.S. politicians just want to make use of those who hate Hong Kong in their territory as an anti-China tool and exploit them; Those who hate their own country will not be truly welcomed anywhere in this world. Even those rich and useful enough to continue staying in the U.S. will soon suffer from the Asian hate there, something U.S. politicians failed to curb.

At the end of his tweet, Blinken used the decade-old hashtag “#standwithhongkong”. It seems that U.S. politicians wish to use the home-haters in Hong Kong at the lowest price possible, and they do not even come up with a new phrase on cheating the latter.

Time for certain home-haters in Hong Kong to rethink about their own situations. Time for them to give up hating their motherland and home city, and be a respectable human being.