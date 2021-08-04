LINE

Splendid Tibetan sand mandalas displayed in Lhasa

2021-08-04

(ECNS) -- Colored sand mandalas of Tibetan Buddhism's five major sects, including Gelug, Kagyu, Sakya, and Kadam, were exhibited at the Tibetan Buddhist History Exhibition Hall of the Tibetan Buddhism College.

Sand mandala is a Tibetan Buddhist tradition, involving the creation and destruction of mandalas made from colored sand.

It usually takes dozens of days for Tibetan monks to paint images such as Buddhas and stupas with colored sand made from grounded minerals.

In 2014, the sand mandala painting was added to China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

