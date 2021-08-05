China urges U.S. to stop selling arms to Taiwan

China urges the United States to stop selling arms to the Taiwan region and cease military contacts with the island, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Pentagon, the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at $750 million.

The spokesperson in a statement voiced firm opposition to the U.S. acts, saying China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side.

Stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, the spokesperson accused the U.S. of interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining China's sovereignty and security interests by selling arms to the Taiwan region.

"It runs counter to international law and basic principles in international relations, and violates the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communique, especially the August 17 Communique," the statement read.

The spokesperson also pointed out the U.S. side sends wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and severely jeopardizes China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. side to honor its commitment, earnestly abide by the one-China policy and the three China-U.S. joint communique, and immediately revoke relevant arms sales to Taiwan, lest it should cause more damages to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation, the spokesperson added.