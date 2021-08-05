LINE

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth in H1

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth in H1. (Photo/China News Service)

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered a year-on-year growth of 19.1 percent in its foreign trade in the first half of this year, local customs said Thursday.

The total import and export value of Xinjiang reached 65.87 billion yuan (about 10.19 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, said Urumqi customs.

The region's total import and export value to countries along the Belt and Road reached 56.65 billion yuan, up 23.1 percent, accounting for 86 percent of its total foreign trade. Among them, Kazakhstan remained the largest trading partner of the region, with the import and export value witnessing an increase of 14.3 percent.

The region's trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership also witnessed a rapid growth momentum, totaling 4.66 billion yuan, up 23.9 percent. The foreign trade with Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Thailand grew by 359.5 percent, 176.7 percent, 31.1 percent and 117.1 percent, respectively.

