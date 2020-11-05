First-time exhibitors bring new products and services to 3rd CIIE

(ECNS) -- High-end devices and industrial electrical equipment are attracting audiences to the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai.



Yachts, stackers and other large products are on display.



The German Wirtgen Group has assembled a W380CR. With a total assembly weight of about 52 tons, the machine enables damaged asphalt layers to be rehabilitated on site at once.



"What we are exhibiting at the 3rd CIIE is the world's newest and most advanced cold recycler. Being a first-time exhibitor, we are very optimistic about the Chinese market," said Chen Yanting, marketing manager of Witgen Group.



A special zone for energy conservation and environmental protection is also set up.



Epson has brought the world's first dry papermaking system. The system discharges no waste in the production process and produces up to 720 sheets per hour.



Such a system could save more than 7,000 tons of water in a year, which might save 84 trees.